Screenshot of a VDOT camera from 7:06 p.m. on June 27, 2019, at mile marker 140 on Interstate 81.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash is causing headaches for drivers Thursday evening.

The crash, which happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the I-581 interchange at mile marker 144, has traffic backed up for 8 miles, according to VDOT.

As of 6:53 p.m., both the northbound left shoulder and left lane are closed.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.