VDOT temporarily closing I-81 exit in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A busy Interstate 81 exit in Botetourt County will be temporarily closed several days next week.

Exit 150B will be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is closing the exit ramp as crews work to demolish the existing bridge over it.

This is all part of VDOT's nearly $50 million project that began in the summer of 2015.

During the closed periods, those headed for Route 220 southbound via Exit 150B will need to take Exit 150A to Gateway Crossing. From the roundabout to Route 11 south, drivers will have to take a right at the intersection of Route 11 and Route 220.

While signboards will be place, all other routes will be made accessible using Exit 150A.

This work is estimated to be completed by March 2, according to VDOT.

