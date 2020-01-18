Freezing rain possible for some Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Our next system moves in mid to late Saturday morning and the temperature will determine what precipitation type occurs.

Locations along and west of the Parkway will have the potential for freezing rain before changing over to a cold rain.

Ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch will be possible, especially north of I-64.

With that in mind, watch out for slick spots in the morning before temperatures rise.

Areas east of the Parkway will mostly deal with a cold rain.

The precipitation will be done by Saturday evening and temperatures will only reach into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Highs for Sunday will be near midnight, in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A gusty west/northwest wind will cause temperatures to drop throughout the day.

Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph from time to time.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday night lows will fall into the teens and lower 20s.

If you factor in the wind, you’ll want to dress for wind chills in the single digits and teens Monday morning.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only warm into the 30s.