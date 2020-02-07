42ºF

Thursday the wettest February day on record for parts of the area

Some places saw a month’s worth of rain in about a day

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Dan River reaches flood stage in Danville, Virginia on Feb. 6, 2020
DANVILLE, Va.The Dan River continues to flood through Friday and parts of Saturday, but the rain is finally outta here! However, it’s made history in parts of our region.

Not only has the Dan River in Danville gotten to one of its highest levels on record, but the River City saw its wettest February day on record. While some areas saw more and some saw less, the Danville Regional Airport recorded 3.18″ of rain Thursday.

That has never happened in a single day during the month of February in Danville since records began in the 1910s.

Lynchburg came very close, with Roanoke and Blacksburg falling short.

Showers return next Monday and Tuesday, but they won’t be nearly as heavy as what we’ve seen in the last two days.

