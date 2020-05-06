BUNDLE UP, MOM! Record cold possibly by Mother’s Day morning

ROANOKE, Va. – This past weekend brought a summer tease, whereas Mother’s Day weekend will bring a taste of winter. Before we get to that, we’ve got some other weather to talk about.

First off, the wind is back Wednesday. After dealing with off and on rain Tuesday, that same system will produce 10-20 mph winds with gusts up to 25-35 mph throughout the day Wednesday.

Wind speed and direction - Wednesday

This, in combination with colder air above us, will leave us feeling quite chilly first thing Thursday morning. Wind chills may even fall into the 20s in some of our higher elevations. While the air temperature will be around 34-40°, frost is unlikely due to the fact that there will be a steady wind at times Thursday morning.

Lowest wind chill - Thursday morning

We’ll see more sun Thursday, with high pressure coming into control of our weather. Still, it will be breezy at times with highs back into the mid to upper 60s. As quick as high pressure gains control of our weather, it loses control over it too.

A cold front will approach the region Friday, bringing more showers along with it Friday afternoon and evening.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon

Watch out behind this front! That’s when the real chill settles in for the holiday weekend.

We’re talking snow in the mountains of West Virginia and perhaps the Highlands late Friday night into early Saturday morning, and we’ll also be talking about low wind chills again.

FutureTracker - Friday night

The wind settles down by Mother’s Day morning, and that’s when we expect near-record cold. Temperatures will likely fall to between 30 and 35° (colder in some mountain valleys), which will mean the chance for frost. It wouldn’t shock us to see Frost Advisories/Freeze Alerts issued by the National Weather Service once we get closer to Sunday.

Near-record cold Mother's Day morning

Make sure you bring in any plants, or cover them up before the weekend! It might not be a bad idea to check the tire pressure in your car too, since we were just in the 80s this past Sunday. Temperature drops like that can drastically drop the pressure in your tires.

We’ll see sunshine on Mother’s Day, with high temperatures in the 60s. While not a bad day, this will likely be one of the cooler Mother’s Days we’ve seen in about a decade.

Mother's Day forecast - 2020

We’re dry for the holiday weekend and much of next week too, as temperatures slowly climb back up to near-average levels later next week.