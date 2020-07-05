A touch of heat relief, but more storms around to wrap up the holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – We hope everyone had a safe and fun 4th of July! Being by the water was definitely a good idea yesterday as it was incredibly hot outside!

It was the hottest day of 2020 so far, as Roanoke hit 95 degrees and Lynchburg rose to 94. Those are the highest temperatures we’ve seen in our area since an early October heatwave in 2019.

Hottest day of the year in Roanoke and Lynchburg (WSLS)

We should get a touch of relief from the heat today as many areas top out in the upper 80s or low 90s. Those levels are still above-average for early July in our area, though.

Today's hourly temperature planner (WSLS)

A cold front will be draped across the area today, providing the lift needed for extra clouds and a few storms. Any storm activity will be mainly confined to the afternoon and/or evening. The good news to report is we’re not expecting any of those storms to become severe or cause flooding concerns.

Today's rain chances (WSLS)

Daily storm chances stay in our forecast through the first full week of July. They’ll be at about 40 percent on Monday.

Future Tracker Monday 3 p.m. (WSLS)

The late part of the week and next weekend look interesting as a system currently in the Gulf is expected to move along the East Coast and potentially gain tropical characteristics. What that means for us is unclear at this time, but be sure to check back for updates.