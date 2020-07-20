Another heat advisory in effect Monday; heat index exceeds 100° for many

ROANOKE, Va. – July 2020 has been one of the hottest on record for many of us (no surprise there). Monday’s heat will only add to that. High temperatures in the New River Valley and Highlands will be around 90 to 95°, with the high in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside topping out between 95 and 100°.

Add any dose of humidity to that, and it will feel even hotter. That’s why there’s another Heat Advisory in effect for the same areas that were under one Sunday afternoon.

Heat Advisory in effect Monday

The reason why we care so much about this is because a Heat Index above 100° could turn dangerous (if you’re not taking care of yourself). Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water, seeking shade, taking frequent breaks, checking on neighbors/the elderly, etc.

Heat index threats

Keep your pets indoors. Make sure you’re avoiding pavement and concrete as much as possible to protect their paws. Under no circumstance should you leave a living thing unattended in a hot car.

The only hope of cooling down Monday will come in the form of some hit-or-miss thunderstorms between 3 and 9 p.m. Given how hot it is, any storm that does develop could turn quite strong.

Storm threats from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday

Make sure you have our app on your phone to receive alerts if/when they’re issued.

A series of fronts just to our north will keep the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast each day this week, with the greatest coverage of storms (perhaps) coming Thursday.

Coverage of rain and storms this week

Once these fronts dissipate and high pressure takes over to our west, the weekend looks mostly dry and hot.