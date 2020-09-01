Corn Moon, Mars won’t practice social distancing this coming weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – For those that follow the moon’s names each month, you may be confused as to why September’s full moon is not called the Harvest Moon. Like most things in 2020, this month’s full moon name isn’t normal either.

The Harvest Moon is the name given to the full moon that comes closest to the fall equinox. However, since the full moon happens so early in September this year, it is given a different name. 2020′s Harvest Moon happens on October 1st.

September 2020's full moon is called the Corn Moon

As we head into the weekend, the moon will start to cozy up to Mars. That’s especially the case by Saturday evening, when the two are separated by less than half a degree.

Simulation from Tony Rice, an ambassador to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (Tony Rice)

Tony Rice is an ambassador to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He says to look low on the eastern horizon Saturday close to 11 p.m. to see the two celestial bodies disobeying social distancing guidelines.