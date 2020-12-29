2021 to start off with (another) soaking rain in southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday’s 50s felt really warm compared to what we dealt with all Christmas. Now, it’s back to reality. A weak cold front passed through the area overnight, leaving us colder with more sun on Tuesday. High temperatures will only be in the 40s.

Hourly planner for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

We’ll be in the 40s again Wednesday, but clouds will gradually increase ahead of our next storm system. This system dives south, picking up Gulf moisture. That moisture won’t quite make it here on New Year’s Eve, but a front nearby may trigger a few scattered showers during the day.

What we're tracking by New Year's Eve 2020

As the ball drops on what has been a hellacious year, 2021 starts off wet just like 2020. That Gulf moisture does indeed make it this far north. However, we’ll be on the cool and stable side of our front. This means any chance of severe thunderstorms on New Year’s Day will likely stay south of us.

What we're tracking by New Year's day 2021

However, we’re likely looking at a decent chunk of rain. That combined with melted snow and previous rain could lead to some localized flooding. If there’s any freezing rain to start, it would likely be brief in northern portions of the area Friday morning.

Impacts from New Year's storm system

Beyond this storm system, we’re actually left unseasonably warm through Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, thanks to a westerly wind down the mountains.

5-day high temperature trend through 1/2/2021

Eventually, cooler air catches up for the tail end of the weekend with rain possible again Sunday.