Cold front to bring brief rain, snow to the area Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – As is usually the case in mid-January, Wednesday morning is starting out quite cold with some frosty windshields again. Give it time, though, and afternoon temperatures will rise into the 50s area-wide. In fact, highs will be about 10° above average.

Average temperatures vs. actual forecast temperatures - 1/14/2021

Enjoy that, because a strong cold front is knocking on the door Friday. This front will lift the air enough to get a brief line of rain and snow developing in the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands from about 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. before pushing east as rain.

FutureTracker - midday Friday

The front clears the area by the evening, leaving most of us dry but cold and breezy at times.

FutureTracker - Friday evening

The breeze out of the west and northwest, along with a trailing disturbance behind the front, will be enough to kick up some snow showers Saturday. Most of these will target our west-facing slopes. However, it’s possible that we see some quick bursts/squalls of snow Saturday afternoon and evening in the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands. Where these develop, you could see a light accumulation.

FutureTracker - mid-Atlantic view for Saturday morning

Otherwise, the main story for the weekend will be how much colder things turn. Highs won’t make it out of the 30s in parts of the area Saturday, with the wind adding an extra chill at times.

Weekend forecast high temperatures - 1/15 and 1/16/2021

We’ll see temperatures climb gradually through the first half of next week with more precipitation possible during the latter half of the week.