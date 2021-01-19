Cool, breezy pattern to continue through mid-week; subtle warm-up afterward

ROANOKE, Va. – Since the weekend, we’ve been stuck in a breezy, cold pattern. There’s no surprise to that, as it is winter after all. This pattern, however, will continue Tuesday with gusts peaking between 20 and 30 mph.

The cold air will retreat just a bit for us, with afternoon highs climbing 5° or so compared to Monday.

Zone forecast for Tuesday afternoon

We’ll see more clouds in our western half and a bit more sun in our eastern half. Any snow showers between Tuesday and Wednesday will mostly be focused on our west-facing slopes.

Some additional good news for you: the sun sets officially at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will continue to set after that point between now and November 6th!

Sunset tracker for Tuesday, 1/19/2021

Even as someone who goes to bed between 7 and 8 each night, that’s encouraging!

By Wednesday, another disturbance will place snow showers on the west-facing slopes.

Wind above us will mix down to the surface at times, creating gusts of 30-40 mph near/west of the Parkway through midday. This will keep morning wind chills around 10-15° in the NRV and Highlands and in the 20s elsewhere.

Wednesday's wind speed and wind gust forecast

Later this week, we’ll track a storm system over the Desert Southwest that will throw limited moisture our way. This could lead to some snow west of I-77 Thursday. Otherwise, expect most of this to fall apart.

What we're tracking - Thursday, 1/21/2021

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will mostly be in the upper 40s and lower 50s (slightly warmer in Southside).