Multiple FEET of snow to fall on parts of the Sierra Nevada this week

An atmospheric river will send relentless snow to parts of the Sierra Nevada

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

3-6 feet of snow forecast along the Sierra Nevada
A strong and slow-moving storm system off the West Coast is in prime position to send continuous moisture up the spine of the Sierra Nevada this week. You may have heard this referred to as an ‘atmospheric river.’ This is a term used to describe a narrow ribbon of moisture that typically results in a significant amount of precipitation.

Weather pattern leading up to feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada
Local National Weather Service offices are warning of major travel delays, whiteout conditions and even the possibility of avalanches. Some higher spots like Mt. Shasta are forecast to receive 4-6′ of snow with wind gusts peaking above 100 mph.

In addition to the obvious threats that multiple feet of snow brings, this also comes in addition to the ongoing drought out west.

Drought conditions across the western U.S. as of 1/26/2021
While you might think that this much moisture would help alleviate the drought, it’s also too much at one time. Flash flooding and mudslides will be a concern, especially for areas that were impacted by historic wildfires in 2020. The lack of vegetation due to the fires (burn scarring) allows all this moisture to run off more easily.

Here at home, we’re tracking much less snow that will arrive in parts of the area Wednesday night.

