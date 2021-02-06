Quiet start to the weekend before accumulating snowfall moves into the area

ROANOKE, Va. – We are kicking Super Bowl weekend off with mostly quiet conditions. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day with temperatures running close to average in the mid to upper 40s. Thankfully, winds will be much calmer too!

Heading into the evening, all of that changes. Snow will begin moving no later than midnight, however it will be slow at first.

Once the snow really gets going, it will continue for several hours. As we approach the lunch hour, the snow moves out.

We’re looking at 3-6 inches of snow for much of the area, with others only looking at 1-3 inches.

The National Weather Service has upgraded much of the region to a Winter Storm Warning that will go into affect at 7 p.m.

While we begin our Sunday with some slick roads, by the afternoon temperatures will warm up nicely and will help improve road conditions. As we are used to with these snow system, the following evening usually leads to refreezing.

The great news out of all of this is that you don’t have to worry about the snow coming down during the Super Bowl! The snow event will be done well before kickoff!