Happy Valentine’s Day! Tracking slick spots early on, then a few rain showers later

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Sunday, and more importantly, happy Valentine’s Day! Our latest wintry weather event is in the rearview mirror, although some of you are still dealing with power outages associated with the ice storm.

With temperatures falling close to 32° overnight, any leftover liquid on sidewalks and roadways may have refrozen. Be extra careful as you get your day started!

I doubt roads will be much of a concern later today (even with rain showers in the forecast, which I’ll get to in a second) or Monday morning.

Road impacts forecast through Monday morning (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures warm to the upper 30s by lunchtime and we’ll peak in the low 40s by 2 or 3 p.m. Even though these temperatures are below-average, I think they’ll warm your heart a bit after our recent cold stretch.

A piece of atmospheric energy will spark a few showers in the afternoon and evening, especially across Southside. Consider grabbing an umbrella for you and your sweetie if you have date night plans!

Future Tracker Sunday 8 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We could see another piece of energy bring some showers during the day tomorrow. The chances are pegged at 40 percent right now.

A third piece of energy introduces more rain or even a wintry mix to the forecast Monday night into Tuesday morning. This doesn’t appear to be a major winter storm at this time.

What we're tracking Tuesday 12 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

After a drier day Wednesday, we’ll be tracking another storm Wednesday night into Thursday.

This one looks like it could bring more significant wintry weather to the area. Better details will emerge in the coming days.

What we're tracking Thursday 10 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

For those looking for an extended dry stretch, there may be light at the end of the tunnel!

Models are showing a large center of high pressure moving in for Friday and next weekend.

What we're tracking Saturday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If you’re looking for warmer weather, I can’t promise that, unfortunately. High temperatures range from 38 to 48 degrees through next Saturday, while lows range from 21 to 38 degrees.