Look up! First of four consecutive supermoons rises tonight

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast newsletter! We’re talking space today as there will be a reason to look up into the night sky tonight.

While the moon was technically 100% full on Sunday, it will still look plenty full and big in the night sky tonight.

Some are considering it a supermoon, which occurs when the moon is at or close to perigee. Basically perigee means the moon is closer in its orbit to Earth than it typically is.

Take advantage of clear skies tonight, because it will be tougher to view the supermoon tomorrow night and Wednesday night. That’s due to extra clouds and rain chances in our forecast.

The “Super Worm Moon” will be the first full moon of spring. It’s also the first of four consecutive supermoons!

If you miss the moon tonight, it will be full again on April 26, May 26 and June 24. Those are the Pink, Flower and Strawberry Moons, respectively.

Switching gears to the forecast, it will feel more like winter than early April later this week! You can thank a midweek cold front for the bad news. Meteorologist Chris Michaels lets you know if the temperatures warm up again by Easter Sunday in our daily forecast article.

You can always get specific forecast details for your zone, whether it’s the Roanoke Valley, Southside, the Highlands or elsewhere around Southwest and Central Virginia, anytime at WSLS.com/weather. Know your zone!

-- Justin McKee