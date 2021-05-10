With hurricane season a few weeks away, the time to prepare is now!

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast newsletter! We’re talking hurricanes and how you can prepare for them, even though the season does not officially begin until June 1.

The National Weather Service has declared this week (May 9-15) as Hurricane Preparedness Week. If you follow any weather accounts on Facebook and/or Twitter, you’re likely to see information about this initiative each day through Saturday.

Each day will focus on a different way for you to be ready for tropical cyclones. For example, today’s topic is about developing an evacuation plan.

You may not think this is worth doing, as we live so far inland, but it may be worthwhile to think about if you live in a flood-prone area. Remember, we received 12-18″ of rain across eight different tropical systems in 2020 and flooding was an issue at times.

Other topics include getting a supply kit ready, checking on insurance and seeing if you’re covered when hurricanes hit and strengthening your home against wind and flooding.

Let’s talk about what you could potentially include in a supply kit. Everything listed on the graphic below would be useful in a worst-case scenario.

I think the photo of your residence is especially important, because if you have a tree fall on your house due to wind or your basement gets flooded, you’ll have a record for insurance purposes.

