Humidity, scattered storms to return following hottest weather of 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday was the hottest day of 2021 for parts of the area, but Monday won’t be quite as hot. It will be more humid, though, with high temperatures mainly in the low to mid 80s area-wide.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 5/24/2021

A front will sag south, teaming up with our warm and humid air to fire off some hit-or-miss storms after about 2 or 3 p.m. The best chance for storms will be in areas east of US-220.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. Monday

Even after sunset, a few storms will be possible along the boundary. Anything that forms will have the potential to turn quite strong but also move fairly slowly.

FutureTracker - 10 p.m. Monday

We’ll be left with clouds and areas of fog overnight, as the front drifts farther south. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Sky-watchers will hope for clearing in the clouds heading into Wednesday morning, as we could see the baby stages of a lunar eclipse (not the whole thing).