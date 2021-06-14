How to spot Tuesday’s Wallops Island rocket launch from Southwest, Central Virginia

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!

We’ve had a few rocket launches to enjoy recently and there’s another one planned for Tuesday morning that you can check out!

The Minotaur I rocket is scheduled to launch at 7 a.m. from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. It will carry a national security payload for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and the U.S. Space Force (USSF) will provide launch services for the mission.

The rocket is 69-feet tall and was built by Northrop Grumman. The mission is named NROL-11 and will be the third small launch USSF mission, as well as the NRO’s second launch from Wallops this year.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia is forecasting a 40% chance of rain at launch time on Wallops Island, so let’s hope the showers stay away!

Minotaur I rocket launch forecast (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We will have a good chance to see the rocket (if it launches) in Southwest and Central Virginia! You’ll want to look to the east 30 to 90 seconds after the scheduled launch at 7 a.m.

Our local forecast is good for that time! We’ll have mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s.

