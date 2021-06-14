Crankin’ up the heat Monday before humidity levels tumble

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday will be a much calmer day after Sunday evening’s severe thunderstorms. The wind behind that storm system will be coming in out of the west, which will help to keep us mostly dry throughout the day.

This same downsloping wind, however, will crank up the heat. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s in the New River Valley and upper 80s to lower 90s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Monday, June 14th, 2021

A front moves through Monday night into Tuesday, bringing just a few isolated rain showers (nothing like what we saw Sunday evening). The bigger deal with this front will be the drier air that comes in behind it.

Humidity levels drop off big time through the middle of the week, making things feel much more comfortable.

Humidity levels drop throughout the week

That will especially be the case in the mornings. In fact, it will be pretty cool Thursday and Friday mornings.

Temperatures will start in the 50-55° range, so we might actually get to open the windows and give the A/C a break.