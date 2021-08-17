New Tornado warning issued for Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties

At 3:41 p.m., The National Weather Service issued a new tornado warning.

The new warning expires at 4:15 p.m., while two previous warnings expired at 3:45 p.m.

Those within the warning area are advised to take cover now!

At 3:41 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bassett, moving northwest at 20 mph.

This is the fourth warning issued for our area on Tuesday. The first expired at 3:15 p.m. in Patrick County, the other two both expired at 3:45 p.m.

A tornado watch means that a tornado is happening soon or is expected soon.