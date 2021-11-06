UPDATE: NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Halifax Co. during October 25 storms

ELMO, Va. – We told you last week about the results of a storm survey in Halifax County after storms on October 25. The National Weather Service (NWS) Blacksburg meteorologists came to the conclusion that the damage in South Boston was done by 115 mph straight-line winds.

Another storm survey team visited Halifax County on Friday and confirmed an EF-1 tornado in a different part of the county.

The survey says the tornado touched down about two miles west of Elmo and traveled northeast for six minutes. It lifted less than a mile north of Elmo.

The twister had maximum wind speeds of 90 miles per hour and snapped and uprooted trees along its path. No one was injured or killed by the tornado.