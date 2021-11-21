Strong cold front to bring some of the coldest air (so far) this fall

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday starts out frosty, thanks to a calm wind and cold air. Give yourself some time to scrape frost off the car windshield before heading out for the day.

Despite increasing clouds, a light breeze from the south should be enough to push high temperatures to about 50-55° during the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Sunday, 11/21/2021

This comes ahead of a strong cold front that will produce scattered showers late at night into early Monday morning.

Tracking scattered showers late Sunday night into early Monday morning

Temperatures start in the 40s Monday and mostly end in the 40s during the afternoon as well. We’ll likely make it into the 50s in the eastern half of the area.

Zone by zone planner for Monday, 11/22/2021

The wind really starts crankin’ during the afternoon with wind gusts of 30 to perhaps as strong as 45 mph. Make sure to weigh down the trash cans, Christmas inflatables and basketball hoops.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Monday, 11/22/2021

Even though the wind backs off a little at night, Tuesday morning’s wind chills will start in the teens for many places west of the Parkway. High temperatures by the afternoon will mostly be in the low to mid 40s.

Ad

Low wind chills expected first thing Tuesday morning

Wednesday morning starts with a hard freeze, thanks to a crystal clear sky, calm wind and Canadian air in place.

As high pressure moves south and east, the wind turns out of the south. That will thaw out any of you frozen turkeys by Thanksgiving Day.

High pressure gradually helps us warm up in time for Thanksgiving Day

Highs reach the upper 50s and lower 60s Thanksgiving afternoon. Another cold front brings a few morning showers Black Friday, along with the return of colder air and wind gusts.

Forecast for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday 2021

Make sure to download our app to keep up with the holiday weekend forecast no matter where your travels take you.