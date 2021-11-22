Whipping wind, wintry air move in to start the holiday week

ROANOKE, Va. – This week’s weather ought to get you into the holiday season spirit! A cold front has passed through southwest and central Virginia early Monday morning. In its wake, we’ll see more clouds in the mountains and more sun east, which will lead to a temperature differential during the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 11/22/2021

The main thing we’ll notice is the wind. That will gust to about 30-40 mph in areas west of the Parkway throughout Monday afternoon.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Monday, 11/22/2021

A leftover breeze at night will make it feel like the teens in the New River Valley, parts of the Roanoke Valley and the Highlands.

Wind chill forecast for early Tuesday, 11/23/2021

With highs in the 30s and 40s, Tuesday could wind up being the coldest day of the season so far. For some of us, including in the Roanoke Valley, it could even be the coldest daytime temperature since February!

We’ll start Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s and frost. High pressure will then move south, bringing a breeze out of the southwest in time for Thanksgiving Day.

What we're tracking - Thanksgiving Day 2021

By Black Friday, another cold front moves through during the morning. That will give us some scattered early morning showers, followed by colder air, a gusty wind and west-slope snow.

What We're Tracking - Black Friday 2021

Count on highs making their way into the 50s and 60s (depending on elevation) Thanksgiving Day, but it’s all downhill from there temperature-wise.

3-Day high temperature forecast for Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday 2021

The Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 day temperature outlook shows below average temperatures in the Eastern U.S. from Black Friday through the 1st of December.