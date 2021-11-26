Bundle up! Much colder and windy for Black Friday shoppers

ROANOKE, Va. – We here at Your Local Weather Authority hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving and we also hope you soaked in the mild weather, because we’ll see some big changes today!

In the wake of a cold front, much colder air is filtering into the region and the wind is picking up. We expect northwest gusts to peak between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

Today's wind - hour by hour

After hitting the 60s for highs on Thanksgiving, the mercury will stay in the 30s and 40s across the area today. When you factor in the wind, it will feel colder at times!

Our coldest wind chills during the afternoon will be felt in the New River Valley and Highlands.

Afternoon wind chill - zone by zone

Illuminights returns this evening and it will be quite cold at Explore Park under mostly clear skies. Dress warmly as wind chills could be in the 20s for the light show.

Illuminights forecast - Friday night

The frigid wind chills continue into Saturday morning. We should see the wind back off and slightly warmer temperatures by Saturday afternoon.

You can thank high pressure to the south for the more comfortable and quiet conditions.

Future Tracker - Saturday 4 p.m.

Another cold front is expected to sweep through Saturday night into Sunday. We’re likely to miss out on most of the precipitation with this one, although places like Snowshoe and Quinwood could get some snowflakes.

Here’s the projection of snow totals from the European (ECMWF) model.

Future Tracker snowfall - Monday 8 a.m.

Behind that front, look for another drop in temperatures Monday. The air will turn more mild again as the week progresses.