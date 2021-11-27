Not as cold or as windy for the final weekend in November

ROANOKE, Va. – After a mild Thanksgiving, we were MUCH colder on Black Friday and the wind didn’t help it feel any warmer!

You might be looking for more comfortable conditions. If so, you’re in luck this weekend! Temperatures will trend warmer and the wind won’t be as strong.

After a cold start, we’re right around 50 degrees for the afternoon high, along with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday planner (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures will trend even warmer on Sunday! In fact, we’ll be right around the average high for late November.

A cold front is expected to pass through on Sunday, sparking some extra clouds to form.

Future Tracker - Sunday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The aforementioned front could also bring some snow to the west-facing slopes. Places like Snowshoe and Quinwood could be in for some fresh powder, but most of us will stay precipitation-free.

Future Tracker snowfall - Monday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Behind the front, we’re cooler on Monday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Another gradual warming trend will commence for the middle of the upcoming week. The ups and downs in the temperature department continue!

