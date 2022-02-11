Weather Whiplash! Spring warmth to Super Bowl snow showers

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday is one of those days when you have to remind the kids to bring their coats back home from school. Temperatures start in the 20s and 30s, but most of us will see our highs well in the 60s by the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 2/11/2022

We’ll be breezy at times as well Friday and Saturday. Temperatures Saturday afternoon range from the lower 50s in the mountains to low to mid 60s around Lynchburg and Southside.

Then, a strong cold front moves through the area Saturday night. This will drop temperatures into the 30s. Meanwhile, a piece of energy rides north of that front, providing the chance for light snow.

This could start as a rain-snow mix in parts of the area that don’t cool quickly very early Sunday morning.

FutureTracker early Super Bowl Sunday

Any snow lasts through about midday Sunday before drifting farther east.

FutureTracker - around midday Super Bowl Sunday

Accumulations will be light, especially since some of us will be above freezing while snow is falling. That’s going to make it tough and slow for snow to accumulate.

Most of us see anywhere from nothing to an inch. Some of the mountainous areas north of Lynchburg stand the best chance at an inch or more. It’s possible that parts of Floyd County and Bent Mountain see an inch or more as well.

Snow accumulation forecast for Super Bowl Sunday 2022

This will be enough to make some roads slick Sunday morning, but we’ll be good to go for any Super Bowl Festivities later in the day.

High temperatures reach the 30s and 40s both Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day.

Weekend forecast through Valentine's Day 2022

As quickly as we cool down, though, we warm right back up into the 50s by mid-week with some 60s possible Thursday prior to some rain (possible storms).

Mild/warm air returns by the second half of next week

