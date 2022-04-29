More clouds Friday, shower chances return over the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – After a chilly start Thursday, we warmed up nicely to the 60s and 70s during the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

There will be a slight change in temperatures today. Our morning won’t be quite as cold as Thursday morning, but the afternoon will feature similar high temperatures.

Friday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

You will notice extra clouds around compared to Thursday, but we should end up staying dry.

The lack of rain in the forecast should keep pollen levels elevated. This meteorologist has certainly been feeling the allergies this week.

Pollen levels - Friday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Pollen levels get pulled back over the weekend as rain enters our forecast.

If I had to pick the wetter day, I would choose Sunday as showers appear to be more widespread. Neither day looks like a washout, though.

Rain & storm chances - Next five days (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It’s still looking like a good soak overall. Many of you will see up to half an inch of rain as we’re flipping the calendar over to May. Fingers crossed for the May flowers.

Rainfall forecast - This weekend (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The big story next week will be a return of 80-degree warmth. The extra warmth will come with the possibility of scattered storms starting Tuesday.