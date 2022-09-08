Heads up! Weekend weather pattern to turn wet at times

ROANOKE, Va. – The weekend is within reach, but before we get to that - we have to talk about the more immediate forecast.

A weak upslope wind will help generate some random showers at times Thursday. They’ll be isolated and brief, moving northeast to southwest in areas near and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Zone by zone rain chances for Thursday, 9/8/2022

It’s for this reason that temperatures will be held down a bit compared to Wednesday. Expect high temperatures to rebound Friday under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

High temperature forecast for Thursday and Friday afternoons

This will make for nearly perfect weather for Week 3 of high school football action!

High school football forecast for Friday, 9/9/2022

Now, let’s talk about the weekend.

An area of low pressure will grab some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and fling it in our direction.

Rainy pattern takes over during the weekend

Saturday starts dry, but rain will gradually increase from south to north late afternoon into the evening.

I’d plan on having the ponchos for some later events like Blue Ridge Rock Fest or Virginia Tech’s home opener.

Sunday will be wet at times, as will Monday. The abundance of clouds and showers will make it feel more like October this coming weekend.

Weekend forecast through 9/11/2022

Because we’ll be dealing with Gulf moisture, some of this rain may turn heavy. 1-3″ of rain looks like fair game through Monday, which means we’ll turn our attention to localized flooding.

Projected rain totals through Monday - European forecast model

