Tracking our next front which will bring storms, followed by a dip in humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – If you were out and about on Saturday, you know it was a soggy start to the weekend!

We don’t believe the showers will be as widespread or continuous today, but you may still need an umbrella from time to time.

The coverage of scattered showers looks highest during the afternoon.

Rain/storm chances - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Since there’s less rain in the forecast, we’ll have more of an opportunity to warm up.

Roanoke only made it to 70 degrees for the high Saturday, but we’ll warm up by 5-10 degrees by this afternoon.

Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A cold front is poised to push through the region on Monday. The front is expected to spark some showers and storms during the afternoon and/or evening.

There could be enough rain for a small flood threat and we also could hear some rumbles of thunder.

Other forms of severe weather like hail or tornadoes appear unlikely.

Storm threats - Monday afternoon/evening (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Following the front, we expect lots of sunshine starting Tuesday.

We also believe the air will be much drier behind the front, leading to a nice dip in the humidity!

How's it going to feel? - Monday through Wednesday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The sunshine and lower humidity will combine with seasonable temperatures to give us really nice weather for a few days in a row.