Scattered showers roll out red carpet for pleasant Friday, warmer weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – One swath of rain and thunder has already moved through parts of the area as of early Thursday morning.

The only energy that’s left to be used up comes in the form of scattered showers and storms.

Most of these will be along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway through roughly 4 or 5 p.m. Thursday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon

Once this front blows through, drier air pushes in. This makes for a fantastic Friday, although it will be chilly with patchy fog and frost around early in the morning.

Drier air moves in just in time for a fantastic Friday!

High school football action is good to go! Just remember to bring a hoodie, because temperatures will drop into the 50s throughout the game.

High school football forecast for Friday, 10/14/2022

We’ll eventually bottom out in the 30s and 40s Saturday morning before temperatures soar into the 70s. We’ll be in the 70s again Sunday, but some scattered showers move in later in the day.

Weekend forecast for 10/15 and 10/16/2022

There will be plenty of time to do some leaf-peeping in the area! Here are some of the top spots to check out.

Foliage update for the week of 10/10 to 10/14/2022

A second and stronger cold front comes in after the weekend, and it’s going to leave a mark.

Once that moves through, the wind will pick up and temperatures will plummet Monday night into next Tuesday.

Stronger cold front moves in early next week

Highs next Tuesday will only be in the 40s in the mountains and 50s elsewhere. That’s with sunshine - some true Canadian air for ya!

In fact, freezing temperatures are likely across much of the region next Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Morning lows expected next week

Make sure to check in with us periodically when we’re not on the air by downloading our weather app.