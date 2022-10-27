Come on out! Perfect weather for WSLS 10′s Trick-or-Treat event at Layman Family Farms

ROANOKE, Va. – A weak cold front passed through the area Wednesday, leaving us slightly cooler Thursday morning.

Clouds in the mountains eventually give way to sunshine all around.

High temperatures mostly reach the 60s, which is seasonable for late October.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 10/27/2022

Overnight temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s before clouds increase Friday, leaving us in the 50s and 60s for daytime highs.

Pack the layers again for high school football Friday evening.

High school football forecast for the final Friday of October

This additional cool-down is brought to us by “the wedge.”

A northeast wind banks the air up against the mountains. That, in addition to occasional cloud cover will keep us in the upper 50s and lower 60s this coming weekend.

What the wedge means for our weather from Friday through Sunday

Not to worry! It appears as though most rain will hold of for weekend events, including the races at Martinsville Speedway!

Race forecasts for Martinsville Speedway on 10/29 and 10/30/2022

Sunday night and Monday, however, we’ll be tracking a storm system that overruns that shallow wedge of cool air.

This results in periods of rain - most of which should be wrapping up as we get ready to trick-or-treat on Halloween.

Upper level air pattern for Halloween 2022

