46º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

COMING UP: 10 p.m. weather update with Meteorologist Marshall Downing | March 3

You can leave your questions in the comment forum below | Refresh to watch live at 10 p.m.

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Marshall Downing

Tags: Weather, Weather Forecast, Your Local Weather Authority, Detailed Forecast
Your Local Weather Authority (WSLS)

It has been a cold and dreary day in Southwest Virginia, and we’re continuing to track the potential for severe storms.

Meteorologist Marshall Downing will be live tonight at 10 p.m. to show you what you can expect in your backyard.

Find your detailed Friday weather forecast here.

To get your forecast and have weather alerts sent straight to your phone, download our free apps.

And, if you LOVE the science behind the weather and want to know more, sign up for our free Beyond the Forecast newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

Marshall Downing presents the weather Saturday and Sunday evenings at 6:00 PM and 11:00 PM, and you can see him during the week at 12:00 PM and 5:30 PM.

email