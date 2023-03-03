Tracking occasional rain, scattered thunderstorms and strong wind gusts Friday, Friday night

ROANOKE, Va. – A storm system that’s produced severe weather in parts of the Southern Plains is moving toward southwest and central Virginia. At the same time, we have a shallow layer of cooler air in place that will try to negate the threat for severe storms here.

Much of Friday will be cool, damp and breezy.

FutureTracker - 12 p.m. Friday

As we head into the evening, however, a boundary sets up south of US 460. Where the air turns warmer is where we see the chance for thunderstorms capable of producing localized wind damage and/or a tornado.

FutureTracker - 7 p.m. Friday

That threat is something we’ll watch for in parts of Bland, Wythe, Grayson, Pulaski, Floyd, Carroll, Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania, Campbell, Halifax and Charlotte Counties.

The time frame for that is generally between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.

FutureTracker - 9 p.m. Friday

The strongest wind comes after the rain, hence a wind advisory that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Wind alerts in effect Friday night into Saturday

Peak gusts of 30-45 mph will be likely. That, in addition to recent rain, could lead to localized tree limb damage and/or power outages.

Outside of that, Saturday will see increasing sun with overall seasonable temperatures.

Weekend forecast for 3/4 and 3/5/2023

As the wind shifts out of the southwest Sunday, we’ll see temperatures rise a few additional degrees.

A pattern shift takes place later next week into mid-March, favoring colder-than-average weather throughout much of the country.

Colder-than-average weather expected heading into mid-March

Winter is not over just yet. The concern is that frosts/freezes will be harmful to things that have bloomed weeks ahead of schedule.