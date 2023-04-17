48º

COMING UP: 7:05 a.m. Weather Update – April 17, 2023 | Southwest, Central Virginia

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

On Monday, it’ll feel more like March than April as it feels a bit chillier than what we’ve gotten used to over the past few days.

Hold onto your hats because the wind is expected to pick up on Monday as well. Meteorologist Chris Michaels lets you know how strong the winds will become throughout the day.

Plus, 80-degree warmth will be returning this week; we’ll tell you when it’s expected to return.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

