53º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

March-like Monday expected as temps stay lower, wind picks up

Temperatures rise well into the 80s mid-to-late week, though

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: spring, wind, march, virginia weather
FutureTracker wind gusts around 2 p.m. Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front moved through the area Sunday evening, producing a line of showers and thunderstorms in the process. Behind it, the wind picks up with peak gusts of 25 to 35 mph at times Monday.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Monday, 4/17/2023

The wind comes out of the west and northwest, leading to a cooler day compared to the last several. Highs will mostly be in the 60s, and lows will drop into the 40s.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 4/17/2023

Tuesday will still be windy at times with our old storm system lingering over northern New England and Ontario/Quebec.

High pressure, however, becomes the dominant feature in our weather Wednesday through Friday. This means high temperatures reach back into the 80s. In fact, Thursday has the potential to be the warmest day of 2023 thus far.

What we're tracking late week into the upcoming weekend

Another storm system comes in to bring us showers and thunderstorms Saturday before cooler weather arrives late in the weekend into the final week of April.

Climate Prediction Center temperature outlook for April 22 to April 30

For frequent updates on the forecast, be sure to check back in with us on our free weather app.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter