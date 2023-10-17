Afternoons warm, winds back off ahead of yet another strong cold front

Low pressure to move away, resulting in less wind, clouds and chill Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – The recent bouts of cooler weather have led to more beautiful changes in the fall foliage! We’re about 1-2 weeks away from peak colors in parts of the New River Valley, Highlands and Blue Ridge Parkway.

The map below is from the folks at ExploreFall.

Foliage update from ExploreFall as of 10/17/2023

Tuesday starts out chilly and fall-like with temperatures in the 40s. It won’t be quite as windy, quite as cloudy, quite as showery or quite as chilly as it was Monday. Temperatures peak in the 50s in the mountains and low-to-mid 60s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 10/17/2023

Afternoons continue to warm gradually Wednesday and especially Thursday under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Our next cold front arrives Friday, bringing with it the chance for showers late in the day Friday into Friday night.

Chance for showers increases late Friday into Friday night

Once the front passes through, the wind will pick up again with gusts ranging between 20 mph and 40 mph Saturday afternoon.

Wind gust forecast from Friday, 10/20 to Sunday, 10/22/2023

Once the wind backs off, we’ll be looking at a good chance of patchy frost the first couple of mornings next week.

Morning low temperatures for Monday, 10/23 and Tuesday, 10/24/2023

That’s not abnormal. On average, our first frost happens in mid-to-late October outside of the mountains.

