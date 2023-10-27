Weekend Forecast: Summer-like warmth as foliage peaks for many of us

ROANOKE, Va. – Summer makes its last stand these next few days, even as the “boys of fall” take the field Friday evening.

After highs in the 70s and 80s, temperatures during high school football drop from the 70s to the 60s.

High school football forecast for Friday, 10/27/2023

As the weekend progresses, we feed off a southwest breeze that keeps highs in the 70s and 80s each afternoon. We’ll stay dry too, which is good for those of us that plan to check out the peak fall foliage in parts of the region.

Highs in the 70s and 80s ahead of a strong cold front

Don’t get used to the summer-like feel in the air, though. Our strongest cold front of the season (so far) will make its way into the area by Halloween.

Some showers will be around late Monday and again on Halloween, though the timing for these showers is still up in the air.

Cold front to bring showers, cold air on Halloween

Trick-or-treat temperatures will likely be in the 40s, meaning you’ll likely need extra layers to your costume.

Trick-or-Treat temperatures for Halloween

Once the wind calms down, we’re looking at frost and/or a hard freeze in parts of the area next Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Check the maps below to see where you stand.

Frost and freeze threat for Wednesday, 11/1/2023