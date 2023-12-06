Breezy after some late fall flurries

ROANOKE, Va. – Winds from the northwest control several aspects of our midweek weather. Early on Wednesday that wind meant showers and even some snow flurries. Accumulations are light for most, and snow is unlikely through the middle of next week.

Wind from the northwest carried in moisture all the way from the Great Lakes

The northwestern air brought in cold that prevents us from warming much. The day started with most temperatures in the 30s and highs can only reach the 40s.

Incoming cold halts our daily warm up

The wind itself will be a bother in the afternoon. The direction is consistently from the northwest with a breeze lasting until after sunset.

Winds slowly drop in the afternoon

At their highest gusts reach 30 mph for most. Winds stay this intense from late morning until 3:00 PM.

The breeze is most noticeable through lunchtime

As the afternoon goes on winds speeds drop bringing us back into a more normal range through the evening. Remember though that when paired with the cold air this wind makes us feel even colder.

Wind gusts are less intense after 3:00 PM

Weather stays rather calm through both Thursday and Friday. Saturday is sunny with highs in the 60s. Sunday brings our next system which keeps skies gray and rainy all through the first day of next week.