32º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

10 News Digital Xtra: Why does it sound so quiet when it snows?

A study by the University of Kentucky shows that snow absorbs sound

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: snow, sound, winter, snow storm, winter storm, university of kentucky

ROANOKE, Va. – Have you ever noticed the peaceful calm and quiet of a freshly-fallen snow?

It turns out that it isn’t your mind playing tricks on you.

Snowflakes come in many different shapes and sizes, from plates to needles, columns to plates and dendrites.

Snowflakes come in many different shapes and sizes.

Jennifer Helms caught a great shot of snow’s intricacies from Monday’s storm.

Jennifer Helms

Love the different shapes of snowflakes ❄️

0
Roanoke

Snowflakes are pretty porous, and they’re also much less dense than a raindrop. That’s why when snow falls, it hardly makes any sound.

A study at the University of Kentucky in 2016 found that snow is a great absorber of sound even as it drops from the air.

In the study, David Herrin says, “A couple inches of snow is roughly around 0.6 or 60 percent absorbing on average.”

Once the snow is over and it’s compacted on the ground, that absorbing effect can actually be replaced by more of a reflection of sound waves.

The snow we saw Monday was (mostly) a wetter consistency, since air temperatures were around 28 to 32°, making for better sledding, snowballs, snowmen, etc.

[HAVE PICS/VIDEOS OF YOUR SNOW DAY FUN? Send them to us through Pin It.]

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter