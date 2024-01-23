Pattern flip: Parade of storms pushes polar air back north this week

ROANOKE, Va. – The past few mornings have been spent in the teens, along with bitter wind chills at times. Tuesday morning brings subtle improvement for those that aren’t fans of the cold.
By the next two afternoons, temperatures reach more seasonable levels even with clouds.
We may see some pockets of drizzle along the southern Blue Ridge Wednesday, though more substantial rain likely increases at night into Thursday.
A front nearby, along with a steady flow of moisture, will bring in some off-and-on rain Thursday.
That front moves east Friday, but cold air is nowhere to be found. In fact, it will be quite the opposite. Friday’s high temperatures will be more “average” for places like San Antonio and Houston, Texas.
Our old front leaves behind a boundary for another storm system to come in. That means more rain for us Saturday. Some of that could be on the heavy side.
Between Wednesday and Saturday, we expect one-to-two inches of rain. That, in addition to snow melt, could lead to very localized flooding.