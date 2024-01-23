Pattern flip: Parade of storms pushes polar air back north this week

We're forecasting a large swing in temperatures this coming week.

ROANOKE, Va. – The past few mornings have been spent in the teens, along with bitter wind chills at times. Tuesday morning brings subtle improvement for those that aren’t fans of the cold.

By the next two afternoons, temperatures reach more seasonable levels even with clouds.

High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We may see some pockets of drizzle along the southern Blue Ridge Wednesday, though more substantial rain likely increases at night into Thursday.

Rain chances rise late Wednesday into early Thursday.

A front nearby, along with a steady flow of moisture, will bring in some off-and-on rain Thursday.

Off-and-on rain is expected Thursday. Some storms may develop Thursday night.

That front moves east Friday, but cold air is nowhere to be found. In fact, it will be quite the opposite. Friday’s high temperatures will be more “average” for places like San Antonio and Houston, Texas.

Friday afternoon will be exceptionally warm for our area this time of year.

Our old front leaves behind a boundary for another storm system to come in. That means more rain for us Saturday. Some of that could be on the heavy side.

We'll track another chance for rain Saturday.

Between Wednesday and Saturday, we expect one-to-two inches of rain. That, in addition to snow melt, could lead to very localized flooding.