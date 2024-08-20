58º
Weather

Feeling like Fall in mid-August!

Cool and dry air has arrived with lots of sunshine. These conditions stick around for quite a while

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – This week’s weather headlines are in full swing! We are seeing cooler temperatures along with drier air and mostly clear skies!

Weather Headlines

Here is a look at the pattern across the country. Some big-time heat is battering the Southwest, while cooler air is taking over the east and west coast.

This Week

Temperatures way below normal will be felt along the northeast and the mid-Atlantic for the next several days.

The Trend

Tuesday is just the start of it! We only get up to the lower 70s across the New River Valley in the afternoon. The further east you go, the warmer you get, but temperatures max out right around 80 degrees.

Today

It’s no surprise that these temperatures feel a little like Fall. So, why not show some key dates surrounding the fall season? VT football kicks off in 11 days, while the first day of autumn is in just over a month.

Some Key Dates

And while fall is upon us, we are also losing daylight... The last 8 p.m. sunset of the year is on Friday.

Sunset times

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are all we see for the next several days. Temperatures begin to warm as we head into the weekend as summer conditions look to return.

Lots of sunshine!

