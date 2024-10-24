Looking ahead to the weekend!

Tonight’s forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – After highs earlier today in the 70s, temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s this evening and eventually into the 30s and 40s for overnight lows. Skies will tonight will be mostly clear.

Friday's weather predictions

After starting out chilly on Friday, conditions are set to warm up, reaching afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Although the day will start with ample sunshine, cloud cover is likely to increase as the day progresses. A cold front that is currently developing to the north and west is anticipated to bring a stray shower to the mountains late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Weekend weather outlook

By Saturday, the region will see an increase in sunshine accompanied by breezy conditions, with highs ranging from the low-to-mid 70s. As the front moves through, Sunday’s temperatures will dip into the lower 60s. Despite the cooler conditions, Sunday promises to be mostly sunny, offering a great, fall day for outdoor activities.