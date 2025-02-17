Prepare for a midweek snowfall!

ROANOKE, Va. – We have issued a Weather Authority Alert Day starting Wednesday, leading into Thursday. Get ready to see some snow from a little before daybreak Wednesday through Wednesday evening.

Weather alert and snowfall forecast

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for areas like Lynchburg and Southside. And for those not under any weather alerts right now, that will likely change over the next 24 hours. Snow is expected midweek, with totals predicted to range from 1 to 6 inches. The highest accumulations will be east, while regions to the west will likely see lighter snowfall. Although snow is anticipated here, believe it or not, higher totals will lie east of us. That’s right! Richmond and Virginia Beach will likely see more snow than us! PLEASE STAY TUNED TO YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY, as this forecast could change...and likely will. There is not a ton of computer model agreement just yet.

Temperature trends

Temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s. And will rise into the 40s on Tuesday. However, an Arctic blast will move back in on Wednesday and Thursday.

We will fail to make it out of the 20s both days. We should rise into 30s on Friday, with 40s returning this weekend.

Current observations and predictions

Presently, skies are fair, though clouds are expected to gather on Tuesday afternoon after starting out pretty bright in the morning. But, tonight and tomorrow both look dry. We’ve got that wintry weather impacting the area on Wednesday, and although a few snow showers may linger into Thursday, the trend will be for us dry out as the day goes on. Friday and Saturday both look partly to mostly sunny, but another chance for precipitation returns Sunday into Monday. At this time, it looks to be mainly rain, although it may start as brief mix Sunday morning.

