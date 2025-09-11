Warmer feel to close the week

Temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s continue to be the theme as we roll into the weekend, with not much changing on our overall pattern.

AKA WHY WE'RE WARMING UP

The dry weather persists into next week as well, with high pressure building in to our west.

70S & 80S

We get into the mid-80s by Sunday and Monday, before gradually cooling next week.

NEXT 7 DAYS

The tropics have been unusually quiet for the peak of hurricane season, but appear to show some signs of activity. One tropical wave has about a 30% chance of formation over the next seven days.