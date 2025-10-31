YAY! The weekend is here!

Weekend weather forecast for Southwest and Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Tonight will be continued breezy and cold with lows falling into the 30s to near 40. Skies will turn fair everywhere overnight and we will be dry for high school football and trick-or-treating!

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and dry. If you’re planning to get outside, highs will be a bit warmer but still below average by a bit reaching the lower 60s.

Sunday will see a little more cloud cover. And while most of us will remain dry, a couple of showers will be possible in the mountains. It will be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Looking ahead to next week

Monday through Wednesday all look mainly sunny with temperatures slowly increasing...topping out in the lower 60s on Monday, the middle 60s on Tuesday, and the upper 60s to near 70 on Wednesday. Temperatures do start to fall again by late week.

Clouds may thicken a tad on Thursday and Friday. And while Thursday will be dry, Friday may see a few showers later in the day.

College football game day weather outlook

It’s a packed weekend for college football, and the forecast is shaping up nicely for fans across the area. Here’s what to expect at kickoff:

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville at Lane Stadium, Blacksburg—Kickoff at 3:00 p.m.: Expect mid to upper 50s and partly sunny skies.

Liberty vs. Delaware at Williams Stadium, Lynchburg—Kickoff at 3:30 p.m.: Temperatures likely in the lower 60s, with partly to mostly sunny skies.

UVA vs. Cal at California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley—Kickoff at 3:45 p.m.: Dry weather with temperatures expected in the lower 50s.

VMI vs. Citadel at Johnson Hagood Stadium, Charleston, SC—Kickoff at 2:00 p.m.: Mostly sunny and a mild 66 degrees expected at kickoff.

Got a great weather photo from your school or game day? Pin it here to share with 10 News!