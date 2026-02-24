Breezy and clear Tuesday, more flurries Wednesday

We are starting off our Tuesday with breezy and cool conditions! Your 10 to 10 forecast has us reaching back into the 40s for our high temperature Tuesday afternoon. Clouds will part by 11 a.m. but return around 9 p.m., ahead of another clipper system that could bring a few snow showers to the higher elevations and rain to the remainder of the area.

10 to 10 (WSLS 2026)

Along with the cooler temperatures, it is still breezy Tuesday. Winds are currently gusting around 20-30 MP; this pattern will continue throughout the day Tuesday.

Wind Gusts Current as of 7:55AM (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows our next clipper on deck late Tuesday night. While the Highlands Zone will see the bulk of the snowy precip, the Roanoke and New River Valleys could see a few flurries flying late into the overnight hours. Lynchburg and Southside will just receive rainfall.

Next Clipper (WSLS 2026)

Our 7 Day has us in the 40s and 50s for the rest of the workweek, and we are looking towards Thursday for the rainiest day of the week, with off and on showers expected for the bulk of the day. Have a great morning!