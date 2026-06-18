The heat is ON soon!

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Partly cloudy skies are on tap for us tonight and it will be dry and warm with lows in the middle 60s. Friday will begin dry with some sunshine but will end with more clouds along with a few showers/storms. That chance for pop-up t-showers will continue into Friday night. It will be hotter and more humid on Friday with highs in the low-to-mid 90s.,

Weekend forecast

Saturday will again start dry with some sun. But a better chance for scattered showers and storms will move in during the afternoon and evening hours. And a couple of storms could pack a punch with heavy rain, thunder/lightning, and some wind during the heating of the day. Please note though...we are not talking about a washout here AND not everyone will get wet. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 to start the weekend.

Sunday will be continued partly sunny. And while hit-or-miss PM t-showers are still possible to end the weekend, the coverage area looks smaller than on Saturday. It will be hotter and it will stay humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Looking ahead to next week

The big weather story next week will be the developing heat. Temperatures will begin in the lower 90s on Monday, but will climb into the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Record warmth is possible next week. And these scorching temperatures will be made to feel even hotter because of the higher humidity around too. So, heat indices (feel-like temperatures) will be over 100 degrees at times. Please take good care of yourself, your pets...and keep an eye on the elderly.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry under mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds and a slightly better chance for some cooling, PM t-showers will move in later next week. We still need rain around here so we will take anything we can get over the next 7-10 days.

Have a great night, and if you catch a perfect stargazing view or see lightning from this weekend’s storms, don’t forget to Pin It and share your photos!