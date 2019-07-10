Heat, chance of storms return; 'Barry' soon to form

ROANOKE, Va. - While many of us got a break from the heat Tuesday, the humidity has yet to make like Elvis and leave the building. We'll get the heat back to some degree Wednesday, but especially later this week.

Temperatures Wednesday peak in the 80s, with a few spotty storms west of the Blue Ridge Parkway during the afternoon and early evening. The slow movement of these storms may lead to an instance or two of minor flooding.

Come Thursday, our attention turns to a storm system moving in from the west. While a few storms will be possible along the Blue Ridge Parkway between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., a few stronger storms will be possible after that point.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area under a Level 1 or 5 risk of severe weather, indicating that a handful of storms area-wide may contain high wind gusts capable of producing damage to trees and/or power lines.

Meanwhile, 'Barry' is likely going to form either Wednesday or Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico. It will continue to move west, where it will have direct impacts along the Gulf Coast late this week into the weekend.

For us, the jet stream is too far north and won't pull soon-to-be-Barry into our region. Instead, the heat continues to build back in with minimal storm chances, if any, as we go into the weekend.

