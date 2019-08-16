Heat wave continues through the weekend; 90s likely

ROANOKE, Va. - In places like Roanoke and Danville, we've reached 90° nearly 50 times already this year. For the Roanoke Valley, that's the most 90° heat we've seen through mid-August since 1953.

Just think...there's still more than a month of summer left.

With the jet stream positioned north of here, there isn't much stopping us from adding to that tally through at least the weekend.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s in Roanoke, the southern Shenandoah, Lynchburg and Southside. In the NRV, southern Blue Ridge and Alleghany Highlands, temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 80s.

With so many events like Creekfest, the Amherst County Fair, Touch-A-Truck in Christiansburg and the Festival of India, the weather will cooperate this weekend (outside of the heat). Only a stray shower or storm is expected.

Heading into next week, Tuesday and Wednesday especially, we start to tap into some more moisture. This should set off scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a front (and jet stream) dropping down later in the week.

Should that front drop south of here, we may actually see a break in the heat and humidity later next week.

