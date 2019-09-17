Humberto a Category 2 storm; Tropical Depression 10 forms

ROANOKE, Va. - In the weeks following Dorian, the tropics have remained active. Thankfully, no storm has directly impacted U.S. soil since that storm.

Humberto is a Category 2 hurricane, as of Tuesday morning, and continues to move out to sea. It will move north of Bermuda Wednesday and Thursday before racing east of Canada's Maritime Provinces this weekend.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 10 has developed over the open Atlantic and will move near/north of the Caribbean islands this weekend. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Imelda either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

It is still too soon to tell whether or not this will become a concern for the continental U.S.

